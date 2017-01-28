General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Michail Antonio remains "positive" after Dimitri Payet saga

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Michail Antonio says that he and his West Ham United teammates remain "positive", despite the transfer saga involving Dimitri Payet.
West Ham United winger Michail Antonio has said that he and his teammates have "dug in" during the transfer saga involving Dimitri Payet.

Payet has expressed a desire to leave the club and return to former side Marseille but as of yet, the two sides have been unable to agree on a deal with West Ham keen to receive £30m for his signature.

However, Antonio has revealed that the rest of the squad have attempted to ignore the recent speculation as they look to move up the Premier League table.

The 26-year-old told Soccer AM: "All the negativity happening outside – people talking about Dimitri and what he's done – people are forgetting that there is a squad there

"We dug in together and decided to bring positivity after the negativity there's been."

West Ham have won their last two Premier League fixtures, which have both come without the services of Payet.

Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Bilic happy to allow Payet departure?
