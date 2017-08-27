Salomon Rondon and James Morrison are drafted into the West Bromwich Albion side to face Stoke City.

West Bromwich Albion have made two changes to their starting XI for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

Salomon Rondon returns to the attack and James Morrison lines up on the wing, with James McClean and Sam Field dropping to the bench.

The Baggies new signing, Scotland international Oliver Burke, is also named among the substitutes.

Visitors Stoke have made one change from the side that defeated Arsenal 1-0 last weekend, drafting in Bruno Martins Indi for Mame Diouf, who drops out of the squad entirely.

Xherdan Shaqiri has overcome a hamstring injury to line up alongside Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Jese in the Potters attack.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Brunt, Hegazi, Dawson; Barry, Livermore, Morrison, Phillips; Rodriguez, Rondon

Subs: Yacob, Myhill, McClean, Burke, Chadli, Field, Wilson

Stoke City: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Pieters; Martins Indi, Cameron, Allen, Fletcher; Choupo Moting, Shaqiri, Jese

Subs: Johnson, Berahino, Adam, Crouch, Bojan, Sobhi, Grant