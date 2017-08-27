Aug 27, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
1-1
StokeStoke City
Rodriguez (61')
Rodriguez (52'), Rondon (84')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Crouch (77')
Pieters (33'), Allen (88')

Team News: Two changes for West Bromwich Albion against Stoke City

Salomon Rondon celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on May 15, 2016
© Getty Images
Salomon Rondon and James Morrison are drafted into the West Bromwich Albion side to face Stoke City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 12:57 UK

West Bromwich Albion have made two changes to their starting XI for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

Salomon Rondon returns to the attack and James Morrison lines up on the wing, with James McClean and Sam Field dropping to the bench.

The Baggies new signing, Scotland international Oliver Burke, is also named among the substitutes.

Visitors Stoke have made one change from the side that defeated Arsenal 1-0 last weekend, drafting in Bruno Martins Indi for Mame Diouf, who drops out of the squad entirely.

Xherdan Shaqiri has overcome a hamstring injury to line up alongside Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Jese in the Potters attack.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Brunt, Hegazi, Dawson; Barry, Livermore, Morrison, Phillips; Rodriguez, Rondon
Subs: Yacob, Myhill, McClean, Burke, Chadli, Field, Wilson

Stoke City: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Pieters; Martins Indi, Cameron, Allen, Fletcher; Choupo Moting, Shaqiri, Jese
Subs: Johnson, Berahino, Adam, Crouch, Bojan, Sobhi, Grant

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
