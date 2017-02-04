Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
1-0
StokeStoke City
Morrison (6')
Phillips (61'), Foster (67')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Arnautovic (30'), Martins Indi (90')

Tony Pulis explains Mark Hughes handshake snub

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Tony Pulis responds to Mark Hughes's claims that he "does not like shaking hands" following a feisty match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 22:08 UK

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has insisted that he did not shake hands Mark Hughes following the win over Stoke City as his opposite number did not stick around on the touchline.

Tensions have been brewing between the two camps following Saido Berahino's drawn-out transfer to the bet365 Stadium, which took another twist on Friday as it emerged he had failed a drugs test while at Albion.

Hughes admitted after Saturday's 1-0 loss that he was aggrieved not to have been offered Pulis's hand on the touchline, having disagreed on a number of incidents during the Premier League clash.

"I didn't see [Pulis] to shake his hand," he told reporters. "I was on the touchline for quite some time. He didn't shake my hand before the game either.

"I would have thought, being a guest of the club, he would have welcomed me to the club. Perhaps he doesn't like shaking hands? I have no idea.

"With most managers, you have moments of disagreements during games but, most of the time, you have a beer afterwards and forget about it."

Pulis had a different view on the incident, however, saying: "I shook hands with [Stoke coach] Eddie [Niedzwiecki] and Mark was walking away towards their supporters so that was that."

James Morrison scored the only goal of the game six minutes in to lift West Brom within 10 points of the top five, while Stoke drop down to 11th place in an inconsistent season for the Potters.

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Saido Berahino 'banned for taking MDMA'
>
