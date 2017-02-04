Stoke City manager Mark Hughes admits that he would like to sign Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal during the summer.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has revealed that the club are currently talking to Porto regarding the potential signing of Bruno Martins Indi.

Last summer, Martins Indi arrived in the Potteries on a season-long loan deal, and he has since gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions.

Hughes has acknowledged that he has been impressed with the Dutchman's contribution, and that he is hopeful of securing his signature on a permanent basis.

The 53-year-old is quoted by the Stoke Sentinel: "I think there will be discussions at the end of the season. They are on-going now to get things lined up.

"I think Bruno has said himself he needs all parties to agree. There's us, there's his club and there's the player himself.

"Clearly he's doing very well for us and we are delighted with what he's doing. Clearly we'd like to get it done if we can and I'm sure we will do our utmost to make it happen."

Martins Indi is expected to feature when Stoke make the short trip to The Hawthorns to play West Bromwich Albion this weekend.