Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-3
West HamWest Ham United
Gabbiadini (12')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Carroll (14'), Obiang (44'), Noble (52')
Cresswell (80'), Reid (88')

Claude Puel: Southampton "lacked concentration" in West Ham United defeat

Southampton manager Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton boss Claude Puel admits that all three goals scored by West Ham United could have been prevented, as his side sank to a sixth league defeat in seven outings.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Claude Puel has admitted that ironing out the defensive errors creeping into Southampton's game is a big priority following Saturday's 3-1 loss to West Ham United.

The Saints took the lead at St Mary's Stadium through debutant Manolo Gabbiadini's 12th-minute strike, putting them on course for just a second league win in seven outings.

West Ham hit back in style, though, as Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble each found the net to condemn the South-Coast side to another defeat, while also making it nine goals conceded in their last four home league outings.

After seeing his side drop down to 17th place in the table, Puel vowed to urgently address the EFL Cup finalist's defensive frailties.

"It a big disappointment because we started this game really well with a fantastic first goal for Gabbiadini," he told Sky Sports News. "We took this goal too easy and we made mistakes. It is important to correct this. It was difficult to finish the first half and after the second half we played attack defence with many opportunities.

"It was a good second half was positive attitude and quality but it was not enough. All of the goals you can correct. We lacked concentration about this situation so it's important to correct and find a clean sheet for the next game. That will bring confidence.

"We know we have a good solutions in attack and now with Gabbiadini we can do fantastic results and play. But it's important to correct our concentration about free kicks and defensive mistakes. This is an obligation."

Southampton play Sunderland next weekend before a two-week break ahead of their cup final showdown with Manchester United on February 26.

Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Your Comments
