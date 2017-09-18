New Transfer Talk header

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Monday morning's headlines:

Demarai Gray 'to sign new Leicester City deal this week'
Leicester City winger Demarai Gray will reportedly put pen to paper on a new deal with the club during the upcoming week. Read more.

Dani Carvajal signs new Real Madrid deal
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal signs a new deal keeping him at the club until 2022. Read more.

Everton 'interested in Liverpool FC winger'
Everton are reportedly keen on signing young winger Federico Martinez, who plays for Liverpool FC in Uruguay. Read more.

Kevin De Bruyne in line for new Manchester City deal?
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly in line for a £50,000 pay rise that will see his weekly takings increase to £200,000. Read more.

Real Madrid begin talks with Alexis Sanchez?
Real Madrid reportedly begin talks with Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez over a possible move. Read more.

Manchester City keeping eye on Robert Lewandowski's Bayern Munich future?
Manchester City are reportedly on alert amid speculation that Robert Lewandowski will leave Bayern Munich in January. Read more.

Mauricio Pellegrino 'wanted to sell Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk'
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino was reportedly keen to sell Virgil van Dijk during the summer window, but was overruled by the club's board. Read more.

Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?
Barcelona are reportedly keen on Liverpool star Sadio Mane after they failed to land Philippe Coutinho's signature. Read more.

Marouane Fellaini 'in line for new Manchester United deal'
Belgian international Marouane Fellaini is in talks with Manchester United over a new contract, according to a report. Read more.

Philippe Coutinho breaks silence on Barcelona interest
Philippe Coutinho concedes that he was desperate to join Barcelona in the summer, but insists that he is now fully committed to Liverpool. Read more.

Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
