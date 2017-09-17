Dani Carvajal signs new Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal signs a new deal keeping him at the club until 2022.

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has penned a new deal keeping him at the club until 2022.

The 25-year-old's existing contract still had three years left to run but Madrid have now extended the deal as part of a strategy to tie down their top players for the next five years.

In a short statement, Los Blancos said: "Real Madrid C. F. and Dani Carvajal have agreed an extension to the player's contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2022. Tomorrow, Monday at 2:00pm CEST, Carvajal will appear in a press conference in the media room at the Santiago Bernabeu."

Fellow defender Marcelo penned a new five-year deal last week, with Isco soon following suit, while the club are believed to be working on new deals for Marco Asensio and Raphael Varane.

During his four seasons with Madrid, Carvajal has won the La Liga title, three Champions League and one Copa del Rey.