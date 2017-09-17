New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid begin talks with Alexis Sanchez?

Alexis Sanchez squats ahead of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
© Offside
Real Madrid reportedly begin talks with Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez over a possible move.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly begun talks with Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez over a possible transfer to the Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old is now in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and has turned down offers of an extension as he seeks a significant increase on his current wages of £130,000 a week.

A £70m move to Manchester City failed to go through on the final day of the summer transfer window as Arsene Wenger's side failed to secure a replacement, meaning that the Chilean is now set to depart on a free at the end of the season.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez has begun talks with Sanchez over a move and is confident of landing him in "a cut-price deal" in January.

Sanchez spent three seasons with Madrid's arch rivals Barcelona prior to his switch to the Emirates in 2014.

Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Florentino Perez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Alexandre Lacazette in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Arsenal 'switch focus from Thomas Lemar to Juan Cuadrado'
Wenger unsure over Danny Welbeck injuryAntonio Conte happy with "a good draw"Arsene Wenger: "We could have won it"Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal in a good place'Result: Chelsea, Arsenal play out goalless draw
Real Madrid begin talks with Sanchez?Ian Wright 'angered' by Ozil injuryTeam News: Hazard on bench, Ozil not includedConte: 'Arsenal are real title rivals'Guardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
 Alexis Sanchez squats ahead of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Real Madrid begin talks with Alexis Sanchez?
Team News: Asensio back for MadridDani Carvajal signs new Real Madrid dealGuardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'Gareth Bale abused during fan eventIsco: "I never listened to any offers"
Guardiola unsure about Diaz futureMadrid to rekindle Hazard, De Gea interest?Report: Sanchez to snub Madrid for CityBenzema "not surprised" by Neymar moveKarim Benzema happy to stay at Madrid
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 