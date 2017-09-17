New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?

Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Barcelona are reportedly keen on Liverpool star Sadio Mane after they failed to land Philippe Coutinho's signature.
Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention to Liverpool star Sadio Mane following their failed pursuit of Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants are believed to have had numerous bids rejected in the summer transfer window by the Reds, who publicly insisted that Coutinho was not for sale.

The Merseyside outfit managed to keep hold of the Brazilian, but according to The Mirror, they may need to prepare for another transfer battle as Barcelona have taken an interest in Mane.

The publication claims that Barca's La Liga rivals Real Madrid also have the Senegal international on their radar, as do Serie A giants Juventus.

Mane, who is currently serving a three-match ban, has impressed in the early stages of the season by scoring three goals in four Premier League outings.

The 25-year-old moved to Anfield from Southampton in a deal costing a reported £34m in the summer of 2016.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
More Liverpool News
