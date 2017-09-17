Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino was reportedly keen to sell Virgil van Dijk during the summer window, but was overruled by the club's board.

The centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Reds never made an official bid after the Saints made it clear that their prized asset was not for sale.

Van Dijk, who was also rumoured to be a target for Chelsea and Arsenal, tried to force through a move by submitting a transfer request, but his attempts came to nothing.

According to The Times, Pellegrino was happy to let the defender leave, as he wanted to use the money to bring in new additions, but the board made the final call.

The Dutchman made his first competitive appearance for the Saints since January when he came off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.