Everton 'interested in Liverpool FC winger'

Everton are reportedly keen on signing young winger Federico Martinez, who plays for Liverpool FC in Uruguay.
Everton are reportedly attempting to secure the services of young winger Federico Martinez, who plays for Liverpool FC in Uruguay.

The 21-year-old has been scouted by a number of top clubs in Europe after breaking into the first team in Montevideo and has been compared to Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria.

According to The Sun, Ronald Koeman's side are "leading the chase" for Martinez but will face competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid.

Martinez has scored two goals in 15 appearances for Liverpool since breaking into the first team this season, including a wonder goal against title challengers Penarol last month.

Arsenal and West Ham United are also believed to be monitoring Martinez's situation.

