Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly in line for a new deal that will see his wages boosted to £200,000 a week.

The 25-year-old has drawn praise for his performances for Pep Guardiola's side this term, having started all six competitive matches to date and being a key component of the side that has masterminded an aggregate 15-0 scoreline in their last three.

According to The Mirror, City are now keen to tie down the Belgian to a new long-term deal that will see his wages boosted from £150,000 to £200,000 a week.

Earlier this week Guardiola lavished praise upon De Bruyne, describing him as "one of the best players I've seen in my life" and calling him a "top, top quality player".

De Bruyne still has three years remaining on the deal he signed when he joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015.