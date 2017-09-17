New Transfer Talk header

Kevin De Bruyne in line for new Manchester City deal?

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly in line for a £50,000 pay rise that will see his weekly takings increase to £200,000.
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly in line for a new deal that will see his wages boosted to £200,000 a week.

The 25-year-old has drawn praise for his performances for Pep Guardiola's side this term, having started all six competitive matches to date and being a key component of the side that has masterminded an aggregate 15-0 scoreline in their last three.

According to The Mirror, City are now keen to tie down the Belgian to a new long-term deal that will see his wages boosted from £150,000 to £200,000 a week.

Earlier this week Guardiola lavished praise upon De Bruyne, describing him as "one of the best players I've seen in my life" and calling him a "top, top quality player".

De Bruyne still has three years remaining on the deal he signed when he joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015.

