Demarai Gray 'to sign new Leicester City deal this week'

Demarai Gray in action for Leicester City on September 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City winger Demarai Gray will reportedly put pen to paper on a new deal with the club during the upcoming week.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 22:27 UK

Leicester City are reportedly hopeful of tying Demarai Gray down to a new deal at the club by the end of this week.

The 21-year-old is yet to start for the Foxes in the Premier League this season, being forced to settle for a cameo role off the bench in all five of their outings so far.

Gray is understood to be desperate for more regular first-team football, and Leicester have reportedly given him assurances that he will get chances in the first team under Craig Shakespeare this season.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth were interested in signing the England Under-21 international during the summer, with the latter reportedly seeing a bid of up to £30m turned down, prompting Leicester to offer him improved terms.

Gray's current deal runs until 2020 and sees him earn £25,000 a week, but he has been offered a substantial pay rise if he commits his future to the club.

Shakespeare recently described Gray as an "integral" part of his plans and hopes that his contract situation will be resolved soon.

Christian Fuchs of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on July 28, 2015
Fuchs injured in "freak" pole accident
