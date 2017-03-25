Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Manchester United plotting summer move for Marcelo Brozovic?

Manchester United could be exploring the possibility of bringing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Old Trafford, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Mesut Ozil "very happy at Arsenal" amid talk of summer exit

Mesut Ozil admits that Arsenal are currently going through a "difficult phase", but is adamant that he is "happy" and is not willing to speculate further over his future. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku: 'No budging on Everton contract stance'

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku does not intend to make a U-turn over his contract situation, claiming that his decision to snub a new deal is the right one to make. Read more.

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is on the radar of both Liverpool and Chelsea, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Chelsea want Neymar to help keep Antonio Conte away from Inter Milan

Chelsea reportedly offer to sign Barcelona star Neymar in a bid to keep Antonio Conte from leaving the club and joining Inter Milan. Read more.

Real Madrid 'still interested in signing Thibaut Courtois'

A report claims that Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois is still on the radar of Real Madrid, while teammate Eden Hazard could also be lured to the Bernabeu in the summer. Read more.

Report: Jose Mourinho pushing through deal for Ivan Perisic

Jose Mourinho is reportedly in Croatia to finalise a summer transfer for Inter Milan ace Ivan Perisic, as he looks to strengthen Manchester United's forward options. Read more.