Report: Chelsea want Neymar to help keep Antonio Conte away from Inter Milan

Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea reportedly offer to sign Barcelona star Neymar in a bid to keep Antonio Conte from leaving the club and joining Inter Milan.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 13:32 UK

Chelsea have reportedly offered to sign Barcelona star Neymar in a bid to keep Antonio Conte from joining Inter Milan, according to a report.

The Italian head coach is said to be considering a £13m-a-year contract from the Nerazzurri in order to mastermind a return to the top of Italian and European football.

According to The Express, Roman Abramovich is desperate to keep Conte at Stamford Bridge, and has promised to make a move for Neymar as a statement of intent.

The report goes on to suggest that the former Juventus manager, who has admitted to feeling homesick, told the Blues owner he did not want the Brazilian in his squad.

Neymar is currently contracted to the Camp Nou until 2021 and is reported to have a £170m release clause.

Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
