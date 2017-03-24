Chelsea reportedly offer to sign Barcelona star Neymar in a bid to keep Antonio Conte from leaving the club and joining Inter Milan.

The Italian head coach is said to be considering a £13m-a-year contract from the Nerazzurri in order to mastermind a return to the top of Italian and European football.

According to The Express, Roman Abramovich is desperate to keep Conte at Stamford Bridge, and has promised to make a move for Neymar as a statement of intent.

The report goes on to suggest that the former Juventus manager, who has admitted to feeling homesick, told the Blues owner he did not want the Brazilian in his squad.

Neymar is currently contracted to the Camp Nou until 2021 and is reported to have a £170m release clause.