Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester City interested in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Manchester City are reportedly drawing up new plans to sign Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in the summer.

Andres Iniesta 'rejects two China offers'

Andres Iniesta rejects the chance to leave Barcelona for the Chinese Super League, according to a report.

Arsenal 'eye Leicester City youngster Terell Pennant'

A report claims that Arsenal are preparing a move for Leicester City attacker Terell Pennant, but the Gunners will face competition for the 14-year-old's signature.

Antoine Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico Madrid'

France international Antoine Griezmann reiterates his desire to remain at Atletico Madrid amid growing interest from Manchester United.

Report: Manchester City want Benfica's Ederson

A report claims that Manchester City want to sign Benfica goalkeeper Ederson at the end of the season.

Report: Chelsea to swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £40m double swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva.

Report: Everton star Ross Barkley on Arsenal radar

Arsenal will join the chase for the signature of Ross Barkley if the Everton midfielder is put up for sale this summer, according to reports.