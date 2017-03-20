New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Leonardo Bonucci, Andres Iniesta, Ross Barkley

Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at San Siro Stadium on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 08:48 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester City interested in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci
Manchester City are reportedly drawing up new plans to sign Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in the summer. Read more.

Andres Iniesta 'rejects two China offers'
Andres Iniesta rejects the chance to leave Barcelona for the Chinese Super League, according to a report. Read more.

Arsenal 'eye Leicester City youngster Terell Pennant'
A report claims that Arsenal are preparing a move for Leicester City attacker Terell Pennant, but the Gunners will face competition for the 14-year-old's signature. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico Madrid'
France international Antoine Griezmann reiterates his desire to remain at Atletico Madrid amid growing interest from Manchester United. Read more.

Report: Manchester City want Benfica's Ederson
A report claims that Manchester City want to sign Benfica goalkeeper Ederson at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Chelsea to swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva
Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £40m double swoop for AS Monaco duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva. Read more.

Report: Everton star Ross Barkley on Arsenal radar
Arsenal will join the chase for the signature of Ross Barkley if the Everton midfielder is put up for sale this summer, according to reports. Read more.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Barkley, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 