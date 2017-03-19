New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'eye Leicester City youngster Terell Pennant'

Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadiumon December 5, 2015
A report claims that Arsenal are preparing a move for Leicester City attacker Terell Pennant, but the Gunners will face competition for the 14-year-old's signature.
Arsenal are reportedly preparing a move for Leicester City attacker Terell Pennant.

The 14-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, is highly-rated at Leicester, but the Foxes have thus far been unable to tie the youngster to a long-term deal.

According to The Mirror, scouts from Arsenal watched Pennant score both goals for Leicester's Under-16 team in their 2-1 win over their Southampton counterparts on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal are said to be preparing a deal that would be based on career achievements, although the Gunners are expected to face competition from a number of Premier League clubs.

Pennant, whose younger brother Kian is also highly-regarded at the King Power Stadium, has already trained with Leicester's first team this season.

