A report claims that Arsenal are preparing a move for Leicester City attacker Terell Pennant, but the Gunners will face competition for the 14-year-old's signature.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a move for Leicester City attacker Terell Pennant.

The 14-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, is highly-rated at Leicester, but the Foxes have thus far been unable to tie the youngster to a long-term deal.

According to The Mirror, scouts from Arsenal watched Pennant score both goals for Leicester's Under-16 team in their 2-1 win over their Southampton counterparts on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal are said to be preparing a deal that would be based on career achievements, although the Gunners are expected to face competition from a number of Premier League clubs.

Pennant, whose younger brother Kian is also highly-regarded at the King Power Stadium, has already trained with Leicester's first team this season.