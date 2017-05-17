New Transfer Talk header

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Gareth Bale prefers Manchester United switch
Gareth Bale reportedly tells the Real Madrid hierarchy that he would prefer a move to Manchester United over Chelsea. Read more.

Manchester United, AC Milan plotting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swoop?
Manchester United and AC Milan reportedly step up their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read more.

Premier League trio eyeing Ryad Boudebouz signing?
Ryad Boudebouz is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, according to a report. Read more.

Tony Pulis: 'No approach for Celtic winger Stuart Armstrong'
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says that the club have made no approach to sign Celtic winger Stuart Armstrong. Read more.

Leicester City keen on Harry Maguire signing?
Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Hull City defender Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Dele Alli: 'I can't predict my future'
Midfielder Dele Alli says he is unable to guarantee that he will remain at Tottenham Hotspur for at least the next few seasons. Read more.

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas hints at Alexandre Lacazette exit
Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas reveals that reported Arsenal and Atletico Madrid target Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave the club this summer. Read more.

Chelsea's Christian Atsu 'agrees terms over permanent Newcastle United move'
Christian Atsu reportedly agrees terms with Newcastle United over a permanent move from Chelsea. Read more.

Manchester City forward Nolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'
Manchester City forward Nolito reportedly opens talks with Real Betis about a possible summer move to the club. Read more.

Everton, Tottenham Hotspur to battle for Burnley's Andre Gray?
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Burnley striker Andre Gray this summer. Read more.

Oscar would be "delighted" if Diego Costa joined him in China
Oscar says that he would be "delighted" if Diego Costa left Chelsea to join him in China this summer. Read more.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
