Ryad Boudebouz is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, according to a report.

Everton, Southampton and Premier League new-boys Newcastle United are all reportedly vying for the signature of Montpellier winger Ryad Boudebouz.

The 27-year-old has revealed that his agent is in talks with several clubs, including Liverpool.

However, The Mirror reports that as many as three teams from England's top-flight are keen on securing the services of the Algerian international.

It is thought that Ligue 1 rivals Lyon and Italian outfit Lazio are also competing for his signature.

Boudebouz has scored 11 goals this season at Montpellier and has provided nine assists.