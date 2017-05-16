New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City forward Nolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'

Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City forward Nolito reportedly opens talks with Real Betis about a possible summer move to the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Manchester City forward Nolito has reportedly opened talks with Real Betis about a possible move to the club.

The 30-year-old, who joined the two-time Premier League champions from Celta Vigo last summer, has struggled for game time, starting just nine Premier League matches.

In total, he has featured in the top flight on 19 occasions, scoring four goals and creating two assists, but he has not played at all since the end of April.

According to the Daily Mail, City and Real Betis are discussing a potential £3.4m deal for Nolito, who cost just over £10m more when he moved to the Etihad Stadium.

The report adds that Betis are likely to struggle matching the forward's £100,000-a-week wages, which could put the transfer in doubt.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool 'to reignite Adan interest'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nolito, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Manchester City forward Nolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Barcelona, Bayern Munich would have sacked me'
Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'John Stones back in contention for CityTorino president surprised by Hart errors
Martin Demichelis announces retirementMan City interested in Donnarumma?Fernandinho confident of squad improvementAgent: "Aguero is happy at Man City"Zabaleta to leave Man City at end of season
> Manchester City Homepage
More Real Betis News
Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Manchester City forward Nolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'
 General view of the Benito Villamarin Stadium, home of Real Betis Balompie taken during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Real Betis Balompie and Olympique Lyonnais held on September 19, 2013
Real Betis sack Victor Sanchez del Amo, bring in Alexis Trujillo
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Report: West Bromwich Albion want Real Betis full-back Cristiano Piccini
Liverpool 'to reignite Adan interest'Ceballos targeting long stay at BetisDani Ceballos: 'Referee lacked bravery'Result: Real Madrid return to top of La LigaLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Betis - as it happened
Zozulya loan spell cut short due to "Nazi" jibeSpanish duo keen on Sunderland winger?Riza Durmisi 'open to Liverpool move'Liverpool to move for Real Betis keeper?Result: Betis, Barca share the points in Seville
> Real Betis Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 