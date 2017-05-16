Manchester City forward Nolito reportedly opens talks with Real Betis about a possible summer move to the club.

The 30-year-old, who joined the two-time Premier League champions from Celta Vigo last summer, has struggled for game time, starting just nine Premier League matches.

In total, he has featured in the top flight on 19 occasions, scoring four goals and creating two assists, but he has not played at all since the end of April.

According to the Daily Mail, City and Real Betis are discussing a potential £3.4m deal for Nolito, who cost just over £10m more when he moved to the Etihad Stadium.

The report adds that Betis are likely to struggle matching the forward's £100,000-a-week wages, which could put the transfer in doubt.