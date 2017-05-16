Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Hull City defender Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window.

Before this season, Maguire was only used on a rotational basis at the KCOM Stadium but despite his team's relegation from the Premier League, he has put in a number of impressive performances during the current campaign.

The Tigers are likely to cash in on the 24-year-old and it appears that Leicester are one club who are keen on signing the versatile defender.

According to The Mirror, the Foxes want to take advantage of the former Sheffield United player only having one year remaining on his existing deal.

The alleged interest comes at a time when Wes Morgan is said to be considering his future at the King Power Stadium after the club returned to some sort of normality after a fairytale two years.

It has been suggested that Newcastle United are prepared to offer him a lucrative contract at St James' Park.