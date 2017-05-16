New Transfer Talk header

Dele Alli: 'I can't predict my future'

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Midfielder Dele Alli says he is unable to guarantee that he will remain at Tottenham Hotspur for at least the next few seasons.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has suggested that his primary focus is to enjoy his playing career, whether that is at the North London outfit or elsewhere.

After an outstanding season, some of European football's biggest clubs have been linked with big-money offers for one of Spurs' most prized assets.

The English international recently penned a long-term contract with Spurs but despite no suggestion that he wants to leave the club at any point soon, he has hinted that he may like to experience another club some time in the future.

The 21-year-old told Sky Sports News: "You can never say what's going to happen in the future. No one knows. No one can predict it.

"But for me, it's important that I enjoy the journey I'm on, whether I stay at Tottenham for the rest of my career or if one day I have to leave and it's the right thing for me to do.

"I'm always going to be thinking about what's going to get the best out of me, and if that's going to be at Tottenham or if I have to leave it's just important I enjoy the journey and don't get too worried about how it's going to end."

Since Spurs paid £5m to MK Dons in 2015, Alli has netted 31 goals in 94 outings in all competitions, while his form was recognised by his fellow professionals by picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year award for a second successive year last month.

