Claude Makelele joins Swansea City coaching staff

Former France international Claude Makelele joins Premier League side Swansea City as a first-team coach.
Former France international Claude Makelele has joined Premier League side Swansea City as assistant coach.

The move sees the 43-year-old, who has agreed a deal until the end of the 2016-17 campaign, reunite with new Swansea boss Paul Clement, who worked with the former midfielder at both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is understood that Makelele will act as assistant to Clement at the Liberty Stadium, with fellow new recruits Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi also forming part of the senior coaching set-up in Wales.

Makelele represented Nantes, Marseille, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain during a successful playing career, while he was also capped 71 times by the French national team.

He had been out of work since leaving his managerial role with Bastia in 2014.

