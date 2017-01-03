Swansea City confirm the appointment of former Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Chelsea assistant manager Paul Clement as the club's new head coach.

Swansea City have confirmed the arrival of Paul Clement as the club's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 44-year-old was given permission by Bayern Munich, where he has spent the past seven months as assistant manager, to discuss terms with the Swans on Monday afternoon.

Clement has built up a reputation as a trusted deputy during spells with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern, but his only stint as an outright manager ended in a swift manner as he was sacked as Derby County boss last February after eight months in charge.

Swansea, who have been without a manager since parting company with American coach Bob Bradley on the back of the 4-1 home defeat to West Ham United on Boxing Day, have also announced that Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi will join Clement's backroom staff from Tottenham Hotspur.

Clement will be present for City's crucial clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening, but Alan Curtis will remain in charge for the relegation six-pointer.

The Swans are currently bottom of the Premier League table and now four points adrift of safety after winning three of their first 19 games.