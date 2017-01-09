Carlo Ancelotti: 'Paul Clement has skills and quality to be top manager'

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Paul Clement for a career as a "top manager" following the Englishman's appointment at the helm of Swansea City.

Having started working together at Chelsea, Ancelotti and Clement teamed up again at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, where they won the Champions League in 2014, before becoming part of the Bayern backroom team.

Clement has only previously taken charge of one club, an ill-fated eight-month stint at Derby County last season, but Ancelotti thinks that his former assistant can go far this time round with the Swans.

"Of course, at a certain point, an assistant like this, he wanted to be a manager in the Premier League; above all in the Premier League," Ancelotti told ESPN.

"He had this opportunity and I think he took the right decision to go there. I wish for him all the best, but he absolutely has the skills, the quality to be a top manager."

Clement is Swansea's third boss of the season following Francesco Guidolin's and Bob Bradley's spells at the Liberty Stadium.

