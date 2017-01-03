Paul Clement has claimed that his "footballing philosophy goes hand in hand" with Swansea City's, having been named as the club's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich assistant has only previously taken charge of one club - an ill-fated eight-month stint at Derby County last season.
Despite his relative lack of outright experience when it comes to leading a side, Clement insists that he is more than up for the "massive challenge" of keeping the Swans - currently four points adrift of safety - in the Premier League this term.
"I'm delighted to be here," he told the Welsh outfit's official website. "I had a brief spell as head coach not too long ago at Derby. It was a role I enjoyed thoroughly before I went to Bayern Munich as assistant manager. But my real desire and ambition was to become a head coach again as quickly as possible, so I am absolutely delighted to be here at Swansea and a Premier League manager.
"I would like to think my footballing philosophy goes hand in hand with the club's. That's part of the reason the club chose me and a big part of the reason why I wanted to come to the club. Over recent years there has been a certain style Swansea fans have been used to seeing. Maybe that hasn't been there so much over recent times, but hopefully I will be able to put my imprint on the team very quickly and the fans will be able to see some good football - most importantly some winning football.
"It is a massive challenge; there's no other way to put it. But challenges are exciting and that's why I came here. I could have stayed at Bayern as an assistant, but I've chosen to come into a very challenging situation. It excites me to do that and that's the attitude I want the players to have. It's a big task, but I think it can be done."
Clement, who becomes Swansea's third boss of the season following Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley's spells at the Liberty Stadium, will put in a watching brief this evening as his side face Crystal Palace in South London.