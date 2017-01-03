Jan 3, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City

Sam Allardyce urges Crystal Palace players to "control their nerves"

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on October 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Sam Allardyce wants to see his Crystal Palace players produce their "best performance" of the season to pick up a vital win over fellow strugglers Swansea City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has confessed that Tuesday night's relegation showdown with Swansea City will likely come down to a battle of nerves between the two strugglers.

The Eagles head into the match winless in their last five top-flight outings, leaving them one point clear of danger and a further three ahead of bottom side Swansea.

That gap could be massively reduced should the Swans, now under new management following the appointment of ex-Bayern Munich chief Paul Clement, pick up a rare win in South London.

Allardyce has urged his players to keep their heads in the relegation six-pointer, as he goes in search of his first victory in charge of the club at the third attempt.

"Swansea is a massive game for the nerves of our players," he told reporters. "They have to control their nerves on that day, because everybody expects us to win on the basis that Swansea are struggling. We are struggling, but they are struggling really badly.

"When they have let goals in, they've conceded three or four. People are expecting us to go out on Tuesday night and thrash Swansea which won't be the case. We would like to beat them by more than one or two goals. But we really have to hold our nerve on Tuesday and produce our best performance."

Swansea have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League along with Hull City, shipping 10 goals in their last three at the hands of Bournemouth, West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Read Next:
Paul Clement to become Swansea manager
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on October 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sam Allardyce urges Crystal Palace players to "control their nerves"
 Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion favourites to land Frank Lampard
 Bakary Sako of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 22, 2015
Birmingham City bid £4m for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako?
Christian Benteke to reject big-money move?Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loanBenteke to make £40m Chinese move?Palace 'keen on Swansea winger Barrow'
Allardyce stresses need for two playersAllardyce: 'Swansea bigger than Arsenal game'Result: Giroud nets scorpion kick in Arsenal winTeam News: Ozil misses Palace clash due to illnessLive Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Swansea City confirm arrival of new head coach Paul Clement
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Paul Clement: 'I'm ideally suited for Swansea City role'
 Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on October 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sam Allardyce urges Crystal Palace players to "control their nerves"
Bayern Munich appoint new assistant managerPaul Clement to become Swansea managerClement Swans appointment expected TuesdayPalace 'keen on Swansea winger Barrow'Wales assistant: 'Coleman will honour contract'
Curtis: 'We need a new manager ASAP'Result: Swansea end 2016 at foot of PL tableTeam News: Seven changes for SwanseaChelsea 'preparing Llorente swoop'Benitez confident of holding on to Mitrovic
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand