Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic return to the Southampton lineup for their trip to Sunderland.

Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic have returned to the Southampton lineup for their trip to relegation-threatened Sunderland this afternoon.

January arrival Manolo Gabbiadini is the only member of the front three to retain his place in the lineup after scoring in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham United last weekend, with Redmond and Tadic coming in for the injured Sofiane Boufal and Jay Rodriguez, who starts on the bench.

For the hosts, David Moyes is forced into one change from the side that claimed a morale-boosting rout of relegation rivals Crystal Palace last time out.

Jack Rodwell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning that January arrival Darron Gibson comes into the starting XI for his home debut.

Bryan Oviedo also makes his home debut alongside Gibson in the middle of the park, while Adnan Januzaj continues alongside top scorer Jermain Defoe up front.

John O'Shea picked up a hamstring injury in the victory over the Eagles but is passed fit to start alongside Lamine Kone and Jason Denayer in the back three.

Sunderland: Mannone; Kone, O'Shea, Denayer; Jones, Ndong, Gibson, Larsson, Oviedo; Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Manquillo, Borini, Pienaar, Khazri, Lescott, Honeyman

Southampton: Forster; Cédric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadić, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: Hassen, Gardos, McQueen, Hojbjerg, Sims, Long, Rodriguez