Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-2
Southampton
HT
Gabbiadini (30', 45')

Team News: Nathan Redmond, Dusan Tadic start for Saints

Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the EFL Cup semi-final between Southampton and Liverpool on January 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic return to the Southampton lineup for their trip to Sunderland.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 14:40 UK

Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic have returned to the Southampton lineup for their trip to relegation-threatened Sunderland this afternoon.

January arrival Manolo Gabbiadini is the only member of the front three to retain his place in the lineup after scoring in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham United last weekend, with Redmond and Tadic coming in for the injured Sofiane Boufal and Jay Rodriguez, who starts on the bench.

For the hosts, David Moyes is forced into one change from the side that claimed a morale-boosting rout of relegation rivals Crystal Palace last time out.

Jack Rodwell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning that January arrival Darron Gibson comes into the starting XI for his home debut.

Bryan Oviedo also makes his home debut alongside Gibson in the middle of the park, while Adnan Januzaj continues alongside top scorer Jermain Defoe up front.

John O'Shea picked up a hamstring injury in the victory over the Eagles but is passed fit to start alongside Lamine Kone and Jason Denayer in the back three.

Sunderland: Mannone; Kone, O'Shea, Denayer; Jones, Ndong, Gibson, Larsson, Oviedo; Januzaj, Defoe
Subs: Mika, Manquillo, Borini, Pienaar, Khazri, Lescott, Honeyman

Southampton: Forster; Cédric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadić, Redmond, Gabbiadini
Subs: Hassen, Gardos, McQueen, Hojbjerg, Sims, Long, Rodriguez

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Read Next:
Januzaj: 'I like playing with Defoe'
>
View our homepages for Nathan Redmond, Dusan Tadic, Manolo Gabbiadini, Sofiane Boufal, Jay Rodriguez, David Moyes, Jack Rodwell, Darron Gibson, Bryan Oviedo, Adnan Januzaj, Jermain Defoe, John O'Shea, Lamine Kone, Jason Denayer, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the EFL Cup semi-final between Southampton and Liverpool on January 11, 2017
Team News: Nathan Redmond, Dusan Tadic start for Saints
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
David Moyes defends New York trip
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Jermain Defoe "totally focused" on helping Sunderland survive
Januzaj: 'I like playing with Defoe'Lescott: 'My experience is an asset'Caceres to undergo Southampton medical?Sunderland squad 'heading for New York'David Moyes: 'We have more belief'
Allardyce: 'Fear has gripped the players'Defoe hails "brilliant" SunderlandResult: Sunderland run riot at PalaceTeam News: Palace unchanged for Sunderland visitLive Commentary: Palace 0-4 Sunderland - as it happened
> Sunderland Homepage
More Southampton News
Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the EFL Cup semi-final between Southampton and Liverpool on January 11, 2017
Team News: Nathan Redmond, Dusan Tadic start for Saints
 Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?
 Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Southampton aiming to wrap up Martin Caceres deal this week?
Puel: 'Southampton squad angry with form'Claude Puel quiet on Martin Caceres rumoursBertrand excited about possible Caceres signingAustin under investigation after injuring cyclistCaceres to undergo Southampton medical?
Andre Marriner to ref EFL Cup finalPuel unsure of Boufal injury timescaleBilic: 'Fonte gave us inside knowledge'Claude Puel: "We lacked concentration"Result: West Ham into ninth with win over Saints
> Southampton Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139337211648
6Liverpool24137452302246
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2511683329439
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2594123242-1031
10Southampton2586112631-530
11Stoke CityStoke257992936-730
12Watford2586112941-1230
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Crystal Palace2555153245-1320
19Hull City2555152249-2720
20Sunderland2554162444-2019
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand