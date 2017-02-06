Sunderland squad 'heading for New York'

A report claims that Sunderland will head on a team-bonding trip to New York as the Black Cats look to fight off the threat of relegation.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has reportedly sanctioned a team-bonding trip to New York as the Black Cats look to fight off the threat of relegation in the final months of the 2016-17 campaign.

Jermain Defoe scored twice as Sunderland thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, but Moyes's side are still bottom of the Premier League table after 24 matches.

According to The Sun, after Saturday's home game with Southampton, which is their last fixture for a fortnight having been knocked out of the FA Cup, the Sunderland squad will head on a four-night trip to New York.

It is understood that the team will train during their time in the tourist spot, but the trip is mainly a team-bonding exercise.

Moyes said that Sunderland now have 'more belief' following their thumping win at Palace on Saturday afternoon.