Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj describes Jermain Defoe as an "unbelievable striker" after his contribution to the Black Cats this season.

Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj has revealed that he has been able to learn from Jermain Defoe during his time at the Stadium of Light.

The performances of the attacking pair are likely to be pivotal as the Black Cats attempt to remain in the Premier League, and Januzaj has described his teammate as an "unbelievable striker" after working with him in the North-East.

The 22-year-old told the club's official website: "I really like playing with him - even though he always asks for the ball.

"He's an unbelievable striker and you can see that with his goals on Saturday because they weren't easy chances. He's someone I can learn a lot from.

"In the last few games, we've linked really well and I think we have a good relationship with each other. We're enjoying playing together and hopefully he can score many more goals."

Januzaj has made 19 appearances in all competitions since joining on loan from Manchester United in August.