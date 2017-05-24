General view of Stadium of Light

Stefan Schwarz "interested" in becoming new Sunderland manager

Former Sunderland midfielder Stefan Schwarz admits that he would be "interested" in becoming the club's new manager.
Former Sunderland midfielder Stefan Schwarz has admitted that he would be "interested" in returning to the club as manager.

The Black Cats are once again hunting for a new leader after David Moyes resigned from his post on Monday following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Schwarz, who played for Sunderland between 1999 and 2003, has thrown his hat into the ring.

"I spent four very good years at Sunderland and it is a club that I care very much for," the Swede told the Chronicle. "I have played for some very big clubs in Europe and won a lot of trophies, but my time at Sunderland is right up there with any of those.

"I think I understand the mentality of the Sunderland fans, and the culture of the area. Sunderland teams have to have an identity, and the players need to know their duties and responsibilities to each other.

"I also know how to work with players from many different cultures, which is important in the modern game. Of course if the chance came to manage Sunderland, I would be very interested."

Schwarz is yet to work as a manager, but he has been assistant coach at Helsingborg and for the Sweden Under-21s.

Sunderland manager David Moyes during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on April 29, 2017
