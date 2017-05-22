Micky Gray says that Sunderland are in a "complete mess" after David Moyes resigned as manager.

Sunderland legend Micky Gray has described the club as a "complete mess" following the departure of manager David Moyes.

The Black Cats announced this evening that Moyes has resigned from his job after spending just one season at the club.

Moyes, whose side were relegated to the Championship after picking up just 24 points from 38 games, seemed as though he initially intended to stay for next season, but the day after the Premier League came to an end, he has walked away without compensation.

"I just hope somebody goes into that club and gets it right, because it is a complete mess," Gray told talkSPORT.

"You can't go into the beginning of the season and pick up two points from your first 10 games and think that everything is going to turn itself around. Because it's not [going to happen]. If you stand still in the Premier League you eventually get caught out and run out of luck."

Sunderland won just six games in the top flight this season.