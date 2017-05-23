Leeds United will reportedly exercise an option to extend manager Garry Monk's contract by a further year amid speculation linking him with Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Monk arrived at Elland Road in June last year and steered the club to a playoff charge in his first season at the helm, only to fall narrowly short of the top six following a late-season slump.

Leeds won just one of their final eight league games of the season to ultimately finish five points adrift of Fulham in seventh place.

However, the club have been suitably impressed with Monk's debut season at the helm and are ready to extend his contract by an extra year, according to Sky Sports News.

The decision comes amid speculation linking the former Swansea City boss with a move back into the Premier League.

Watford have been credited with an interest in the 38-year-old, while newly-relegated North-East duo Sunderland and Middlesbrough are also thought to be considering an approach.