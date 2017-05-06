Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe admits his 'frustration' at seeing his side finally secure a win, one week on from their relegation.

The Black Cats claimed a surprise 2-0 victory at struggling Hull City courtesy of second-half goals from Defoe and Billy Jones.

The result saw David Moyes's side finally secure a win at the 11th attempt, albeit a meaningless one following the confirmation of their relegation last Saturday.

"The last few games I thought we have done well to be honest," Defoe told Sky Sports News afterwards. "If we had been a little bit more prolific in front of goal it might have changed things.

"It was important we gave something back to the fans. It's frustrating because if only we'd have done that earlier...

"We have showed a lot of character to put in a performance like that."

Next up for Sunderland is a home encounter with lowly Swansea City next Saturday, ahead of tough trips to Arsenal and Chelsea for their final two games in the Premier League.