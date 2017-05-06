May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Sunderland
 

Live Commentary: Hull City vs. Sunderland

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium.

The Black Cats are already down after failing to match the Tigers' result last weekend, but they could now have a big say in who joins them in facing the drop.

After taking on Hull this weekend they play host to Swansea next, with their two opponents essentially locked in a straight shootout for top-flight survival.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Humberside with our extensive updates below.


2.18pmBENCH WATCH!

HULL CITY SUBS: Marshall, Dawson, Huddlestone, Maloney, Henriksen, Evandro, Mbokani

SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mannone, Djilobodji, Khazri, Love, Gooch, Rodwell, Larsson


2.16pmAnichebe has a point to prove, meanwhile, having failed to score in 12 matches since the reverse meeting with Hull. Elsewhere, there is no room for Sebastian Larsson in the Sunderland XI despite his return from a three-game ban, while Jack Rodwell is another who misses out on inclusion in the central midfield area. A 4-3-3 up against 4-4-2 this afternoon, then, but expect those visiting forwards to drop deep at times to help make up the numbers.

2.14pmThere is no change in the attacking ranks, in fact, as Fabio Borini and Victor Anichebe once again join Defoe in the front three. Wahbi Khazri is nowhere to be seen, with Billy Jones joining Denayer and Honeyman in returning to the starting lineup. It remains to be seen how many of these players will form part of the Black Cats' squad next season, but one man they will be desperate to hold to is Defoe - the scorer of four goals in five meetings with Hull.

2.12pmIn terms of the visitors, David Moyes has handed just a second Premier League start to youngster George Honeyman in what appears to be a three-man midfield, joined by Jason Denayer and Didier Ndong. Three changes made by Moyes in all, as he sticks largely with the group that has been unable to arrest this poor run of form, with Jermain Defoe and Jordan Pickford - both expected to move on this summer - starting at either end of the field.

2.10pmIt looks likely to be a 4-4-2 as far as the hosts are concerned, with Hernandez joining Niasse up top, while Kamil Grosicki and Lazar Markovic will provide support from the flanks. Silva has rejuvenated his squad since coming on board at the start of the year, with those two wide men both being brought in to help the Tigers towards pulling off a great escape of sorts. Another loanee in Andrea Ranocchia has also impressed, taking his spot this afternoon in defence alongside Harry Maguire.

2.08pmOmar Elabdellaoui and Diemurci Mbokani have both been struggling with injury of late, the latter of whom has managed to shake off a hamstring issue in time to take up a spot on the bench, but there is no place for the former who is lacking fitness. Plenty of weight on the shoulders of leading man Niasse, as he looks to add to a tally that has seen him net five in 16 games since joining on loan from Everton.

2.06pmStarting with a look at the home team, boss Marco Silva has made one change from the side that drew 0-0 with Southampton a week ago. The Portuguese has rolled the dice somewhat by bringing in Abel Hernandez for Evandro, meaning Oumar Niasse will be given some support in attack. Hull had no injury concerns heading into this game, while Evandro is fit and among the subs, so a big call made by their impressive manager.

2.04pmTEAM NEWS!

HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Markovic, N'Diaye, Clucas, Grosicki, Hernandez, Niasse

SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford, O'Shea, Jones, Kone, Manquillo, Denayer, Honeyman, Ndong, Defoe, Anichebe, Borini


2.02pmCrystal Palace are far from safe just yet, trailing Manchester City by three goals heading into the closing stages of the lunchtime kickoff, but for now it is Hull and Swansea who are under the spotlight with just a few games left to play. Sunderland have little to play for on the face of it, meanwhile, having been relegated last weekend with a home defeat to Bournemouth, so it remains to be seen what sort of fight they will put up.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium. It is another huge day at the bottom end of the division, with the Tigers taking on their already-relegated opponents in the knowledge that three points will put serious pressure on Swansea City, who face Everton in South Wales in the day's evening kickoff.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209669373269
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace36115204660-1438
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
