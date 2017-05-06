Live Commentary: Hull City vs. Sunderland

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium.

The Black Cats are already down after failing to match the Tigers' result last weekend, but they could now have a big say in who joins them in facing the drop.

After taking on Hull this weekend they play host to Swansea next, with their two opponents essentially locked in a straight shootout for top-flight survival.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Humberside with our extensive updates below.

