May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
0-1
Sunderland

Clucas (28'), Grosicki (33')
LIVE
Jones (69')

Team News: One change for Hull City against Sunderland

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Marco Silva makes one change to his Hull City lineup for the visit of Sunderland this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 15:44 UK

Marco Silva makes one change to his Hull City lineup for the visit of Championship-bound Sunderland this afternoon.

Abel Hernandez starts up front at the expense of the benched Evandro, as the Portuguese manager looks to extend his unbeaten home record at the KCOM and increase the gap between the Tigers and the bottom three.

Dieumerci Mbokani, who has sat out the last two games with a hamstring problem, is available to be called upon from the bench.

David Moyes, who has confirmed that he will retain the helm at the Stadium of Light in the second tier next season, make three changes from the side that suffered the relegation-ensuring defeat to Bournemouth a week ago.

Billy Jones, Jason Denayer and George Honeyman are given starts in favour of the Donald Love, Wahbi Khazri - both among the reinforcements - and the injured Steven Pienaar.

Victor Anichebe, who has failed to score since his brace against this opposition in November, starts alongside Fabio Borini and Jermain Defoe up front, while Sebastian Larsson returns from a three-match suspension to take a place on the bench.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Robertson, Maguire, Ranocchia; N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Grosicki; Niasse, Hernandez
Subs: Marshall, Dawson, Huddlestone, Maloney, Henriksen, Evandro, Mbokani

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, Manquillo, O'Shea, Kone; Denayer, Ndong, Honeyman; Borini, Anichebe, Defoe
Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Khazri, Love, Gooch, Rodwell, Larsson

Follow all the action from this afternoon's game courtesy of Sports Mole's blow-by-blow updates.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
