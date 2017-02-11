Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Crystal Palace

Mark Hughes: 'Stoke City trio unlikely to feature against Crystal Palace'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that Geoff Cameron, Glen Johnson and Xherdan Shaqiri are unlikely to feature against Crystal Palace.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 13:31 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has suggested that three players are likely to miss out on a return to the squad for the Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace.

Geoff Cameron, Glen Johnson and Xherdan Shaqiri have all spent time on the sidelines in recent weeks but while Hughes is optimistic that the trio will be available to face Tottenham Hotspur in two weeks' time, he has hinted that the match with Palace has come too soon for them.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "We're not bad. There's some better news on Geoff Cameron this week, he's hoping to do the warm-up with us today with a view to joining in next week, so hopefully everything goes well and he gets a couple of weeks of good training and he should be available for our next game after the weekend, which is Spurs in a couple of weeks, so that's good news.

"In regards to the game tomorrow, we've still got doubts over Shaqiri and Johnson. It looks like they won't be available. We'll do late tests on Glen Johnson and we'll see how he is today, but he'll probably miss out."

The Potters head into the game in 11th position in the league standings.

Mark 'Bah Humbug' Hughes watches on during the game between Manchester United and Stoke City on December 26, 2015
Read Next:
Hughes: 'Berahino not ready for start'
>
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Geoff Cameron, Glen Johnson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes wary of Crystal Palace reaction
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes: 'Stoke City trio unlikely to feature against Crystal Palace'
 Mark 'Bah Humbug' Hughes watches on during the game between Manchester United and Stoke City on December 26, 2015
Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino not ready to start for Stoke City'
Shawcross slams West Brom over BerahinoButland provides positive injury updateHughes bemoans timing of Berahino ban newsPulis explains Hughes handshake snubResult: West Brom claim narrow win over Stoke
Team News: Berahino on bench against BaggiesHughes keen to sign Martins Indi in summerSaido Berahino 'banned for taking MDMA'Pulis: 'Berahino not my problem anymore'Pulis refuses to confirm Berahino drugs breach
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version