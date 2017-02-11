Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that Geoff Cameron, Glen Johnson and Xherdan Shaqiri are unlikely to feature against Crystal Palace.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has suggested that three players are likely to miss out on a return to the squad for the Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace.

Geoff Cameron, Glen Johnson and Xherdan Shaqiri have all spent time on the sidelines in recent weeks but while Hughes is optimistic that the trio will be available to face Tottenham Hotspur in two weeks' time, he has hinted that the match with Palace has come too soon for them.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "We're not bad. There's some better news on Geoff Cameron this week, he's hoping to do the warm-up with us today with a view to joining in next week, so hopefully everything goes well and he gets a couple of weeks of good training and he should be available for our next game after the weekend, which is Spurs in a couple of weeks, so that's good news.

"In regards to the game tomorrow, we've still got doubts over Shaqiri and Johnson. It looks like they won't be available. We'll do late tests on Glen Johnson and we'll see how he is today, but he'll probably miss out."

The Potters head into the game in 11th position in the league standings.