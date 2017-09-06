New Transfer Talk header

Vincent Janssen 'to be frozen out at Tottenham Hotspur'

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Vincent Janssen will be frozen out of the first-team picture at Tottenham Hotspur after refusing to leave the club on August 31, according to a report.
Vincent Janssen will reportedly be frozen out of the first-team picture at Tottenham Hotspur after refusing to leave the club on August 31.

Janssen, 23, only scored six times in 35 appearances for Spurs last season following a move from AZ.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for the Netherlands international in the summer transfer window, but according to The Mirror, Janssen rejected the chance to leave the London club on transfer deadline day.

The report claims that West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion all tried to sign him at the end of last month, but the striker rejected the chance to seek pastures new, which will now see him frozen out of the first-team picture.

Janssen has been left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad for the group stage of the competition.

