Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has decided against including Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela in his Champions League squad.

The Lilywhites submitted their 25-man list to UEFA on Monday afternoon ahead of group-stage games against Borussia Dortmund, APOEL and Real Madrid over the next three months.

Out-of-favour Janssen, who reportedly rejected a deadline-day move to Brighton & Hove Albion, is one of two notable absentees from the squad along with injured midfielder Lamela.

Following an 11-month spell on the sidelines with a hip injury, Lamela has only recently returned to outdoor training and appears unlikely to be up to full speed before the end of the year.

Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters also miss out on inclusion, but due to their age they can be added at a later date as part of the 'B list'.