Tottenham Hotspur duo Vincent Janssen, Erik Lamela miss Champions League cut

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela are the two notable absentees from Tottenham Hotspur's squad for Champions League games against Borussia Dortmund, APOEL and Real Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 14:54 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has decided against including Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela in his Champions League squad.

The Lilywhites submitted their 25-man list to UEFA on Monday afternoon ahead of group-stage games against Borussia Dortmund, APOEL and Real Madrid over the next three months.

Out-of-favour Janssen, who reportedly rejected a deadline-day move to Brighton & Hove Albion, is one of two notable absentees from the squad along with injured midfielder Lamela.

Following an 11-month spell on the sidelines with a hip injury, Lamela has only recently returned to outdoor training and appears unlikely to be up to full speed before the end of the year.

Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters also miss out on inclusion, but due to their age they can be added at a later date as part of the 'B list'.

Kyle Walker-Peters in action during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on August 13, 2017
Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
