Erik Lamela reported for pre-season training at Tottenham Hotspur today after spending eight months on the sidelines with injury problems.
The Argentine has not played a competitive fixture for the North London outfit since October due to a hip problem.
There were very few updates from the club regarding Lamela's condition, but it was later revealed that he underwent operations on both hips.
It appears that the 25-year-old has recovered as he was pictured by the club arriving at Hotspur Way for pre-season training.
Reporting back... 👍 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/pQ4efqFv9Q— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 10, 2017
Lamela made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side last season, scoring two goals and producing three assists.