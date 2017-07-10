Erik Lamela reports for pre-season training at Tottenham Hotspur after eight months of injury woe.

The Argentine has not played a competitive fixture for the North London outfit since October due to a hip problem.

There were very few updates from the club regarding Lamela's condition, but it was later revealed that he underwent operations on both hips.

It appears that the 25-year-old has recovered as he was pictured by the club arriving at Hotspur Way for pre-season training.

Lamela made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side last season, scoring two goals and producing three assists.