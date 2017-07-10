Injury-plagued Erik Lamela arrives at Tottenham Hotspur for pre-season training

Erik Lamela reports for pre-season training at Tottenham Hotspur after eight months of injury woe.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 22:27 UK

Erik Lamela reported for pre-season training at Tottenham Hotspur today after spending eight months on the sidelines with injury problems.

The Argentine has not played a competitive fixture for the North London outfit since October due to a hip problem.

There were very few updates from the club regarding Lamela's condition, but it was later revealed that he underwent operations on both hips.

It appears that the 25-year-old has recovered as he was pictured by the club arriving at Hotspur Way for pre-season training.

Lamela made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side last season, scoring two goals and producing three assists.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Lamela undergoes another hip operation
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Erik Lamela, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur 'not listening to offers for midfielder Eric Dier'
 A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur crest ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on October 6, 2013
Tottenham Hotspur deny Mark Zuckerberg takeover rumours
 Sol Campbell playing for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur on April 14, 2010.
Sol Campbell happy to manage in non-league as he seeks first job
Lamela reports for pre-season trainingParker "buzzing" to be back at TottenhamHarry Redknapp reveals cancer scareReport: Kovacic to leave Real MadridJuan Foyth "relaxed" about Spurs links
Report: Man United ponder fresh Dier bidSpurs to pay £16m for Venezuelan prospect?PL season to begin on a Friday nightWest Brom end interest in Adrien Silva?Spurs announce home friendly with Juventus
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 