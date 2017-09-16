Sep 16, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
0-0
SwanseaSwansea City

Alderweireld (88')
FT

van der Hoorn (63'), Carroll (86'), Routledge (93')

Mauricio Pochettino "not worried" about Wembley form

Mauricio Pochettino encourages his players during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that he is "not worried" about his side's form at Wembley despite dropping more points at their temporary home.
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 22:02 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is "not worried" about his side's ongoing struggles in the Premier League at Wembley.

Spurs looked to have ended any talk of a Wembley hoodoo with their 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, but their poor domestic form at the temporary home continued with a goalless draw against Swansea City this afternoon.

Tottenham have already dropped seven points from three games in front of their own fans this season - more than they did in the entire 2016-17 campaign at White Hart Lane - but Pochettino played down the significance of their dip in home form.

"The reality is that we dropped a lot of points after three games but I am not worried. We could spend one season talking about that and maybe at the end then you can see it or everyone can say, 'Yes, Wembley was a problem'," he told reporters.

"It's true that last season was a fantastic season at White Hart Lane. But today we are at Wembley and White Hart Lane is in the history.

"We are building a new stadium which will be fantastic and then I believe that every single season is completely different. We cannot compare last season with this season."

Tottenham's next league game at Wembley is three weeks away, with Bournemouth the visitors on October 10.

Pochettino "happy" with Spurs performance
Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City - as it happened
 Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
Result: Swansea City frustrate Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium
Team News: Son Heung-min starts for Tottenham Hotspur
Tables
