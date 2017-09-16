Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Burnley
Salah (30')
Can (90')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Arfield (27')
Pope (55'), Cork (90')

Jurgen Klopp explains Philippe Coutinho substitution

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Philippe Coutinho during their Champions League Group E clash with Sevilla at Anfield on September 13, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Philippe Coutinho asked to be substituted during his side's 1-1 draw with Burnley because he was suffering from cramp.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 21:38 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho was suffering from cramp when he was taken off during this afternoon's 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.

Klopp was initially planning to take James Milner off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the match, but Coutinho then jogged to the touchline and asked to be withdrawn himself.

The match was Coutinho's first start of the season for Liverpool, and despite seeing it come to a premature end Klopp was pleased with the Brazilian's performance.

"He did well. He needs rhythm, that's normal. I didn't want to change him at the end, that's why it looked a bit confused as we brought the subs on," he told reporters.

"I asked him to stand up, but then obviously when we got the drinks in this little interruption we saw. It was only a cramp but it was maybe better to stop and we had to change this."

Liverpool have now taken just one point from their last two league games, leaving them eighth in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Your Comments
