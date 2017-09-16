Philippe Coutinho starts for Liverpool as they welcome Burnley to Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho will make his first start of the season for Liverpool this afternoon as they welcome Burnley to Anfield.

In all, Jurgen Klopp makes four changes from the side that were humiliated by a 5-0 scoreline at Manchester City a week ago following their midweek exertions in the Champions League, which saw them held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla.

Sadio Mane picked up a three-game domestic ban for his challenge on City keeper Ederson, meaning that Daniel Sturridge earns a recall up front alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Coutinho returns to the starting XI having struggled with a back injury since the start of the season and a transfer window which saw him heavily pursued by Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Brazilian is expected to be eased back into action in a midfield role this afternoon alongside Emre Can and the returning James Milner, with skipper Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum starting on the bench after their exertions in midweek.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ragnar Klavan are back in the back four, having been dropped in the Champions League, with Joel Matip keeping his place and Andrew Robertson coming in at left-back for Alberto Moreno.

Simon Mignolet is back between the sticks, while options on the bench also include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dominic Solanke.

For the visitors, Sean Dyche makes two changes to the side that claimed a narrow win over Crystal Palace last weekend, opting to play with just one man up front.

That honour falls to Chris Wood, who bagged the winner after just three minutes played last time out following an error from Eagles striker Lee Chung-yong.

Sam Vokes drops down to the bench to accommodate the return of Scott Arfield in a five-man midfield alongside Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Steven Defour and Robbie Brady.

First-choice stopper Tom Heaton has been ruled out for several months following his dislocated shoulder injury so Nick Pope takes the gloves this afternoon in what is his first top-flight start.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee continue their partnership in the heart of defence, with Matthew Lowton on the right and Stephen Ward on the left.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Robertson; Milner, Can, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Sturridge

Subs: Karius, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Henderson, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Arfield, Defour, Brady; Wood

Subs: Walters, Vokes, Westwood, Long, Bardsley, Barnes, Legzdins

Keep up with every twist and turn at Anfield this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.