Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Burnley
Salah (30')
Can (90')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Arfield (27')
Pope (55'), Cork (90')

Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"

Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
© Offside
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans his side's continued defensive errors after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 20:33 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has bemoaned his side's defensive errors following their 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield this afternoon.

Having been criticised for their performance during the midweek Champions League draw against Sevilla, questions were once again asked of the Liverpool backline when Scott Arfield put the Clarets ahead shortly before the half-hour mark.

Mohamed Salah quickly restored parity for the hosts, but they could not go on to find a winner despite having 35 shots and enjoying 71% of the possession.

"It feels strange, it feels wrong, but it is a fact we drew. A lot of parts of the game I was really happy with. We created moments but could not create in each one a finishing situation often enough. That is why I am still not in a perfect mood, I would say. Unfortunately I still don't feel any positivity in this moment. I am still in a 1-1 mood. It is easy to see the positive things (on Sunday)," Klopp told reporters.

"[The Burnley goal] was just a long ball. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) could have won the first header and the block on Joel (Matip, by Chris Wood) was difficult because the defender cannot do exactly the same because it is a foul. Raggy (Klavan) was there to protect the situation but the ball bounced in the wrong direction and Robbo (Andrew Robertson) knows he could see Arfield quicker.

"It was a bouncing ball and they (Burnley) were quicker. They are better in these situations, they are more used to it and he hit the ball perfectly but we could have defended much better. We conceded one goal and that is where we have to improve most, to switch the mood from being offensive all the time. We forget Mr Arfield and he can score. It doesn't feel good."

The result leaves Liverpool eighth in the Premier League table with eight points from their opening five games.

Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp "angry" after Burnley draw
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Scott Arfield, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Chris Wood, Andrew Robertson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Scott Arfield celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Philippe Coutinho during their Champions League Group E clash with Sevilla at Anfield on September 13, 2017
Jurgen Klopp explains Philippe Coutinho substitution
 Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp "angry" after Burnley draw
Dyche: 'We got the game plan right'Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"Result: Liverpool frustrated by brave BurnleyTeam News: Coutinho starts for LiverpoolKlopp: 'We must embrace post-CL games'
Klopp: 'Reds well equipped to replace Mane'Klopp hints at first Coutinho startMerson: 'Klopp needs time at Liverpool'Mane: 'Ban will not change my game'Henderson: 'Reds must cut out mistakes'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Burnley News
Scott Arfield celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"
 Scott Arfield celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool frustrated by brave Burnley
Dyche: 'We got the game plan right'Team News: Coutinho starts for LiverpoolEx-footballer Carlisle 'missing in Manchester'Preview: Liverpool vs. BurnleySean Dyche confirms Tom Heaton surgery
Report: Heaton undergoes shoulder surgeryBurnley to sign Anders Lindegaard?Dyche fears lengthy Heaton absenceDyche: 'Palace were the better side'Result: Wood gives Burnley win over Palace
> Burnley Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 