Alberto Moreno 'much happier' after return to Liverpool first team

Liverpool's Alberto Moreno says that he is "much happier" at the club following his return to the first team.
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has declared that he is "much happier" at the club after forcing his way back into manager Jurgen Klopp's plans.

The Spaniard, who was linked with a move away from Anfield after losing the left-back position to James Milner, has started in two out of three of the Reds' Premier League matches this season and featured against Hoffenheim in the qualifying round of the Champions League.

Moreno is expected to share the left-back slot with Andy Robertson on a rotation basis going forward after Klopp moved Milner to a midfield position.

"When we signed Andy Robertson it gave me more strength and made me focus even more," the Spaniard told The Telegraph.

"In the summer training sessions the manager started using Milner in central midfield, so that was also encouraging. I knew there was an impetus to keep working and things would work out. I felt good and thought I can stay here and I can do a job here. I knew in pre-season I had a future here. Obviously I feel much happier now."

Liverpool, who sit in second place in the Premier League table, take on Manchester City this weekend.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson barks orders during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017
Combined XI: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
