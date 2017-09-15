Jurgen Klopp insists that, while it will be "difficult" to replace a player of Sadio Mane's quality, Liverpool have plenty of attacking options in reserve.

The Senegal international begins the first of a domestic three-match ban for the visit of the Clarets this weekend following his red card against Manchester City a week ago.

After seeing an appeal against the length of the suspension rejected by the Football Association on Tuesday, Liverpool must now prepare for life without one of their key performers.

Klopp is adamant that he has plenty of players in reserve to fill the void left by Mane, though, telling reporters: "It was clear before the season that there would be moments he could not play. That is how we reacted in building the squad so we have options.

"Roberto [Firmino] has already played left wing and of course Phil [Coutinho] can play there. Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] can play there. We have more options so it's good, we can change the system.

"It is always difficult to replace top-class players in a really good shape but we did it last year. We had to play without him and I think we did really well in most games."

Klopp hinted that Coutinho will be the man to replace Mane in a like-for-like change, having eased the Brazilian back into action.