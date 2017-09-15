General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool well equipped to replace Sadio Mane'

Sadio Mane celebrates with Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on August 19, 2017
Jurgen Klopp insists that, while it will be "difficult" to replace a player of Sadio Mane's quality, Liverpool have plenty of attacking options in reserve.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it will be "difficult" to replace Sadio Mane for the meeting with Burnley, but is happy with the attacking options available to him.

The Senegal international begins the first of a domestic three-match ban for the visit of the Clarets this weekend following his red card against Manchester City a week ago.

After seeing an appeal against the length of the suspension rejected by the Football Association on Tuesday, Liverpool must now prepare for life without one of their key performers.

Klopp is adamant that he has plenty of players in reserve to fill the void left by Mane, though, telling reporters: "It was clear before the season that there would be moments he could not play. That is how we reacted in building the squad so we have options.

"Roberto [Firmino] has already played left wing and of course Phil [Coutinho] can play there. Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] can play there. We have more options so it's good, we can change the system.

"It is always difficult to replace top-class players in a really good shape but we did it last year. We had to play without him and I think we did really well in most games."

Klopp hinted that Coutinho will be the man to replace Mane in a like-for-like change, having eased the Brazilian back into action.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Philippe Coutinho during their Champions League Group E clash with Sevilla at Anfield on September 13, 2017
