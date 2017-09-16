Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Philippe Coutinho has "trained outstandingly" this week and is in line for his first start of the season on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho "should be ready" to start Liverpool's meeting with Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.

The Brazilian playmaker has been eased back into action since returning to club duty a week ago, coming off the bench against Sevilla in midweek after being overlooked entirely for the clash with Manchester City.

Coutinho was at the centre of drawn-out transfer speculation during the summer, only seeing interest from Barcelona fade on Spanish deadline day, though he was officially absent from duty due to a 'stress-related' back injury.

In the absence of suspended forward Sadio Mane, Klopp now appears ready to turn to the former Inter Milan man for Saturday afternoon's match at Anfield.

"He should be ready. It was really nice how the crowd welcomed him [against Sevilla]," he told reporters. "I don't think anyone was 100% sure about this and I'm really happy that we, as a Liverpool family, were sensitive enough to do it like this.

"He has trained outstandingly in the few sessions we've had together so far since he's been back. The last game was not perfect but that is how it is after a long break but it helped him, and helped us. For sure, we're now ready to think about him."

Coutinho, subjected to three failed bids by Barca during the summer months, scored a career-best 13 Premier League goals for Liverpool last season.