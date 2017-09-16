Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that he is disappointed with his side's 0-0 draw against Swansea City, but has no complaints about the performance.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he has no complaints about his side's performance during this afternoon's 0-0 draw with Swansea City, but admitted that he is disappointed with the result.

Spurs dominated possession for long spells at Wembley but failed to find a breakthrough against the Swans as their wait for a Premier League win at their temporary home goes on.

The hosts were left feeling hard done by when referee Mike Dean waved away numerous penalty appeals - the clearest of which saw Serge Aurier tripped in the box - and Pochettino was unhappy with the referee's display.

"Very disappointing because we did everything to win. We created chances and dominated the game but were a little unlucky. I am happy with the performance although it is another game we draw here at Wembley and that is no good," he told BBC Sport.

"I like to talk about my team, we created a lot of chances to score. It is true after the draw to say well done to Swansea and congratulate them for taking a draw. [The penalty claim] is so clear. What is not clear why Mike Dean justify in front of our players that it was handball but it was not handball. If you are not sure about the situation then why say it was handball?

"It was unlucky but we need to look at ourselves and try to be better next time and score before this situation. It was unlucky for us. We did not get the one penalty we deserved. In that situation the referee had a no good afternoon."

Spurs have now dropped seven points at Wembley already this season having dropped just four at home throughout the entirety of their final campaign at White Hart Lane.