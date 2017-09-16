Sep 16, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
0-0
SwanseaSwansea City

Alderweireld (88')
FT

van der Hoorn (63'), Carroll (86'), Routledge (93')

Sam Clucas: 'Swansea City had to dig in against Tottenham Hotspur'

Harry Kane and Federico Fernandez battle for the ball during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
© Offside
Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas hails his side's battling and resilient display during their goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 20:21 UK

Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas has hailed his side's resilience following their goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this afternoon.

Clucas helped to keep the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane quiet as Swansea held on for a valuable point that leaves Spurs still without a league win at their temporary home.

It also marked a return to form for Paul Clement's side following their 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United last time out, and Clucas was pleased with their battling display.

"It's a big pitch and Spurs made it bigger, so we had to stay compact. We owed ourselves and the fans a performance after last week and we dug in," he told BT Sport.

"All the midfield helped each other. We had to do a lot of work without the ball and we had to dig in."

Swansea next take on Reading in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action at home to Watford.

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Read Next:
Clement "very proud" of Swansea display
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Clucas, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City - as it happened
 Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
Result: Swansea City frustrate Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium
Team News: Son Heung-min starts for Tottenham Hotspur
Pochettino "not worried" about Wembley formClucas: 'We had to dig in against Spurs'Pochettino "happy" with Spurs performanceClement "very proud" of Swansea displayTammy Abraham hails "fantastic result"
Llorente: 'Kane one of best strikers in world'Alderweireld: 'I am focusing on football'Pochettino: 'Kane saved me from sack'Inter join race for Arsenal target Rabiot?Davies plays down Spurs Wembley hoodoo idea
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Swansea City News
Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City - as it happened
 Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City on September 16, 2017
Result: Swansea City frustrate Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium
Team News: Son Heung-min starts for Tottenham Hotspur
Clucas: 'We had to dig in against Spurs'Pochettino "happy" with Spurs performanceClement "very proud" of Swansea displayTammy Abraham hails "fantastic result"Paul Clement relishing Wembley trip
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea CityClement eager to rebuild Sanches confidencePremier League Bingo: Matchday FivePerez: Toon determined to forget relegationFive times luck has played a part in sport
> Swansea City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 