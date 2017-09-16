Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas hails his side's battling and resilient display during their goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Clucas helped to keep the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane quiet as Swansea held on for a valuable point that leaves Spurs still without a league win at their temporary home.

It also marked a return to form for Paul Clement's side following their 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United last time out, and Clucas was pleased with their battling display.

"It's a big pitch and Spurs made it bigger, so we had to stay compact. We owed ourselves and the fans a performance after last week and we dug in," he told BT Sport.

"All the midfield helped each other. We had to do a lot of work without the ball and we had to dig in."

Swansea next take on Reading in the EFL Cup on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action at home to Watford.