Swansea City manager Paul Clement is "very proud" of his players following their goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that he is "very proud" of his side's performance during their 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this afternoon.

The Swans put in a disciplined and resolute defensive effort to prevent Harry Kane and co from continuing their recent goalscoring form as Spurs made it three league games without a win at their temporary home.

The match also saw summer signing Renato Sanches start again, but after being taken off before the hour mark Clement reiterated that the youngster would need time to adapt to the Premier League.

"I am very proud of the players and the effort they put in to get the result. I said to be confident in your defending and if you do that, and are nice and compact, you can get a result here," he told BBC Sport.

"I am confident in this group that if they execute what they did in training they can do well. We played a very good side that came off the back of a very good result in the Champions League.

"Sanches is rebuilding confidence after a turbulent year at Bayern. We knew he wouldn't be lighting things up straight away here, he is getting used to the pace of the Premier League. It takes a bit of time to get up to speed."

Swansea now sit 14th in the Premier League table with five points from as many games this season.